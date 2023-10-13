CLEVELAND (WJW) – Week 9 of the high school football season is here!

We begin our weekly preview with a big showdown on the west side with first place on the line. It’s a pair of 7-1 teams — Bay hosting Rocky River.

First place is on the line in the Great Lakes West conference. River is the highest scoring team in the conference and uses their air raid offense to dominate opposing teams. But, the rain in the forecast could damper River’s offense and could elevate Bay’s running game to a potential home win.

We have another fight for first place with two other 7-1 teams, but this time in the Crown Conference. Lake Catholic is hosting Walsh.

Both teams may have one loss, but the Lake Catholic Cougars enter tonight on a 7-game win streak. Walsh hasn’t lost to Catholic in four years.

Finally, the 7-1 Buckeye hosts the 6-2 Gilmour Academy. The Bucks suffered their first loss last week in upset fashion at Valley Forge.

Gilmour may have two loses, but they haven’t suffered a road lose since September of 2022. We’ll see if that trend continues tonight.

We'll have these highlights and many more games tonight on Friday Night Touchdown.