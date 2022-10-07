Related video: Recap from Week 7 of Friday Night Touchdown

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s Week 8 of Friday Night Touchdown! That means the playoffs are right around the corner and teams are jockeying for position in conference play.

Our Friday Night Touchdown Game of the Week for Week 8 is Cloverleaf at Norton. Cloverleaf is 6-1 this season, but undefeated in the Metro Athletic Conference, they will meet Norton who is the defending MAC Champion.

This could be a playoff preview with the winner of Friday night having a leg up in the Conference race.

First place is on the line in the Great Lakes Conference West Division when Elyria Catholic travels to North Olmsted. The winner can lock up a berth in the GLC title game in Week 10.

North Olmsted has won five straight games after starting the year 0-2. The Eagles have scored 40 points or more in each of those five wins.

A rivalry game will highlight the action in Akron on Friday night as undefeated Akron Hoban will take on St. Vincent-St. Mary.

The Irish started the year 0-1, but they have rattled off five straight wins since that defeat to Glenville in Week 1. Akron Hoban has dominated this rivalry in the last decade winning nine straight times including two playoff games.

This too, could be one of those match-ups we see again in the coming weeks.

The high school playoffs begin in Week 11, but Week 8 could feel like the postseason for a lot of these teams trying to make a final push to host a home playoff game in the coming weeks.

The high school playoffs begin in Week 11, but Week 8 could feel like the postseason for a lot of these teams trying to make a final push to host a home playoff game in the coming weeks.

