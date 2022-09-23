Week 6 of the high school football season brings us a pair of undefeated schools taking on one-loss opponents. (Getty Images, Premium access download)

5-0 Archbishop Hoban heads to 4-1 Walsh Jesuit.

Hoban, one of the best teams in the region, is coming off a dominant 21-point win over St. Ignatius last week. Walsh, one of the highest scoring teams in the area, is looking for revenge on Hoban after the Knights beat them in last year’s Division II regional finals.

5-0 Fairless High hits the road to play 4-1 Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy.

CVCA hasn’t lost a game since week 1. While undefeated Fairless has won all five of its games by an average of 25 points.

Our Chick-fil-A Rivalry Game of the Week for week 5 features Cuyahoga Falls vs. Copley.

This Akron-Summit County rivalry game has bragging rights on the line. Both teams trying to get back in the win column after losing in the last few weeks. However, Copley is looking for its 3rd straight victory over Cuyahoga Falls.

