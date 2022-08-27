CLEVELAND (WJW) — Week #2 of FOX 8 ‘Friday Night Touchdown’, powered by Conrad’s is officially in the books.

Our team of Ken Carman, P.J. Ziegler, John Sabol and the two living legends, John Telich and the Commissioner Dan Coughlin brought you highlights from 20 of the biggest high school football games across Northeast Ohio.

Here are the highlights from the second Friday of the 2022 season, including the FOX 8 Game of the Week, Painesville Riverside at Aurora; Plus the Toyota Top Plays from Week #2 and the new H. Jack’s Plumbing and Heating Player of the Week:

‘Friday Night Touchdown’ will return next Friday night, September 2 at 11 p.m., only on FOX 8.

