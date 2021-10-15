Friday Night Touchdown: Teams face off in Week 9

**Related video: Highlights from Week 8 of Friday Night Touchdown**

(WJW) – It’s already Week 9 of Friday Night Touchdown and there are many great matchups our news crews will focus on. Here are a few.

Can a win over Aurora be enough to propel Highland to the top spot in the Division II, Region 6 rankings?

The Hornets will try to hand the Greenmen their second straight loss. Barberton beat Aurora last week, handing the Greenmen their first loss of the season.

That wasn’t the only loss for Aurora last week, as quarterback Alex Moore injured his left leg and did not return. Highland will seek its first big test in three weeks.

After thunderstorms kept Benedictine off the field last week, the Bengals will look to keep their perfect season going as they travel to Akron to face the Hoban Knights.

Could this be a regional championship preview? The Bengals are first in the region and Hoban is third. The Knights have won six straight in this rivalry.

The road to a share of the Southwestern Conference title for Olmsted Falls starts tonight as the Bulldogs host Avon Lake. Olmsted Falls is led by Rocco Conti, who scored three times last week vs. Amherst.

The Shoreman had a defensive effort last week in the rain, holding Elyria to just 18 yards on the ground. They will need that again this week if they hope to slow down the Bulldogs.

Chardon meets Willoughby South after Kenston took down the Rebels last week in a 3-0 game. Points could be hard to come by again for Willoughby South.

Chardon, the defending Division III state champs, have surrendered only two touchdowns in four Western Reserve Conference games and has three straight shutouts.

The Chagrin Valley Conference Metro Division is on the line as 7-1 Lutheran West takes on 7-1 Independence; both teams are undefeated in the conference.

Can Independence slow down Eddie Lewis Jr. and Longhorns’ running attack? Or will Michael Tommer and Kyle Zygmunt lead the Blue Devils to victory with the passing attack?

For the best coverage of high school football anywhere, tune in tonight at 11 p.m. for Week 9 of Friday Night Touchdown on FOX 8.