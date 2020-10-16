Friday Night Touchdown: See the latest high school football scores

**Watch last week’s Game of the Week in the video above.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — FOX 8’s award-winning “Friday Night Touchdown” is back for its 24th season and better than ever.

The 2020 OHSAA Football Playoffs kick off this Friday, October 16th, during FOX 8 News at 10.

Our Game of the Week features Nordonia at Mayfield.

Join John Telich, P.J. Ziegler, the Commissioner Dan Coughlin, and Ken Carman, from 92.3 The Fan for highlights and analysis from second-round playoff games in Divisions 1, 2, 3 and 7, across Northeast Ohio.

Each week during the 2020 high school football season we will nominate four great match-ups for our FOX 8 Game of the Week.

Students, staff, players, coaches, fans and FOX 8 viewers are invited to cast their votes for the schools they would like to see receive extended coverage, both on-air during ‘Friday Night Touchdown’ and online at the Friday Night Touchdown page.

