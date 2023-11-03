CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s round two of the 2023 Ohio high school football playoffs. From 448 teams, we’re now down to 224 teams statewide.

Keep up with the latest high school football scores here.

Friday Night Touchdown coverage of Round Two of our playoff preview begins in Lakewood with a pair of Eagles facing off. 10-1 St. Edward hosted 7-4 GlenOak.

Eds rocked its first-round opponent Elyria, 42-0, while GlenOak edged out Lorain with a 9-point win. St. Edwards took the win 35-0, meaning they will face off against Canton McKinley next week.

Barberton and last week’s Friday Night Touchdown offensive player of the week, senior Xavier Macon, traveled to Hoban. The lone Hoban loss came two weeks ago against D-1 power St. Eds.

The rest of Hoban’s schedule this season has resulted in the Knights dominating their Division II opponents and becoming one of the highest-scoring teams in Northeast Ohio. The Barberton Magics would need some “magic” to pull out the upset tonight on the road. Akron-Hoban came out on top, 41-7.

Fresh off their 39-0 shutout of Euclid in round one, 11-1 Cleveland Heights hosted 7-4 Berea-Midpark. It was a rematch of Week 1’s match-up. Tigers beat the Titans by 25 in that game.

Cleveland Heights’ offense faced Friday Night Touchdown Player of the Year nominee Marquise Davis, who rushed for 221 yards and scored 4 touchdowns in that game. Tonight, Cleveland Heights won 35-0/

Join us tonight at 11 p.m. for the season finale of Friday Night Touchdown as we recap these games and the rest of round two of the playoff action on FOX 8.