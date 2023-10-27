CLEVELAND (WJW) — After 10 weeks of the regular season, It’s now time for the playoffs, and Friday Night Touchdown is ready!

Keep up with the latest high school football scores here.

We begin with the two-time defending Division One state champions, St. Edward. The Eagles’ quest to become a three-time D-1 state champ resumes tonight in Lakewood. The (9-1) Eagles welcome (1-9) Elyria.

The defending Division IV state champion Glenville Tarblooders take on Bath (Lima). Ted Ginn senior’s squad are heavy favorites to repeat despite its (7-3) record which includes losses to D-1 powerhouse (10-0) Avon, D-2 juggernaut (8-1) Hoban, and IMG Academy in Florida.

Finally, it’s a historic night at Villa Angela-St Joes. A week after hosting their first home game in 73 years at their brand-new turf field at Gutbrod Field, the Vikings (7-3) will host their first home playoff game when they welcome University (6-4). Should be another exciting night at VASJ on the lake.

Join us for our special playoff edition of Friday Night Touchdown for highlights of these games and much more from the first round of OHSAA football playoffs. The action kicks off after Game 1 of the World Series right here on FOX 8.