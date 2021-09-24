Friday Night Touchdown moves into Week 6

(WJW) – It’s Week #6 of the high school football season and FOX 8 is ready to bring you another edition of Friday Night Touchdown.

Find the latest scores here

The voters have spoken. More than 57,000 votes propelled the Chardon and Kenston battle of the unbeatens into the Game of the Week. Two of the last three Division 3 state championships have gone through these two schools.

The top ranked team in Division 1, Region 1 returns home this week after playing the last two games on the road. Undefeated Medina will welcome a struggling Euclid team to town looking for its first win of the season.

It will not be easy for the Panthers who will try to do something nobody has done yet this season: slow down quarterback Drew Allar. He and the Bees are averaging almost 40 points a game.

Cleveland Heights has been rolling right through their schedule this season. The Tigers are 5-0 and welcome the Strongsville Mustangs to town. Cleveland Heights hasn’t had much of a game yet this season. They are averaging almost 50 points a game, led by Junior quarterback Darreon Fair and running back Owen Bisker.

Elyria’s honeymoon in the Southwestern Conference has been anything but kind so far. The Pioneers have put up just 13 total points against Berea-Midpark and Avon and tonight, they get the Olmsted Falls Bulldogs who are allowing just 17 points a game so far this season.

It will be a good one as 5-0 Aurora battles 4-1 Tallmadge. The Greenmen haven’t been challenged the past few weeks. Their last three games have ended with a running clock and their first team defense has not allowed a score in 13 straight quarters.

Tallmadge will look to change that with quarterback Ty Hurst who already has over 1,300 yards passing and 13 touchdowns. Aurora won last year’s match-up 62-28, but will things be different this time around?

It will be a battle of unbeatens at Streetsboro Rockets Stadium as Norton and Streetsboro square off. The Rockets bring a 20-game win streak in the regular season into this game. Norton picked up where they left off last year, getting to the postseason and getting their first playoff win.

Can they slow down Maysun Klimak who can get it done with both his arm and his legs? The winner of this match-up will be in the driver’s seat of the Metro Athletic Conference

More than 20 games will be covered. Join John Telich, P.J. Ziegler, Ken Carman and Danny Coughlin for the latest edition of Friday Night Touchdown, at 11 p.m. on FOX 8 News.