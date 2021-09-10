Friday Night Touchdown moves into Week 4

Editor’s Note: The video above is from Week 3 of Friday Night Touchdown.

(WJW) – It’s Week 4 of Friday Night Touchdown at FOX 8. Here are a few games to keep in mind as our crews go out and comb Northeast Ohio for the best highlights.

Suburban League action begins with a pair of undefeated teams squaring off in Medina County. Tallmadge, 3-0, heads northwest to face Highland, also 3-0. It’s the Friday Night Touchdown Game of the Week.

The Hornets will have their hands full with junior quarterback Ty Hurst who is already approaching 1,000 yards this season with 11 touchdowns. The Blue Devils will have to bring some hornet spray if they hope to slow down quarterback Aaron Filips and running back Lukas Stiles.

In the Southwestern Conference, it will be the battle of the Avon’s as Avon Lake makes the short drive to Avon. If last year taught us anything about these two teams, we should expect an instant classic. The Shoreman are looking to snap a four-game losing streak to their rival to the south.

Red hot Medina will take it’s show on the road to undefeated Stow in another non-conference match-up.

This will be a battle of the quarterbacks. Drew Allar set a new Medina County record for passing touchdowns with his 57th of his career as Medina shut out Wadsworth. Owen Bainbridge, who has committed to Bowling Green, has thrown for nearly 350 yards this season, he’s rushed for 245 more and has seven touchdowns in the Bulldogs first three games.

If ever there was time for payback in the Suburban League, now would be the time for North Royalton. The Bears open conference play 2-1 as they meet Nordonia at home.

Last year, the Knights blew out North Royalton 62-14, but the Bears are a much different team this time around, playing with a lot more confidence. Will it be enough to slow down quarterback Mark Wilson,? That will be the key in this game.

For the first time this decade, the Lakewood Rangers are 3-0. They will travel up the road to face their neighbors Rocky River in a Great Lakes Conference game.

The Pirates will have their hands full with Lakewood’s record-setting running back Hakeem Quran. He already has 817 yards rushing and 14 TDs. Last week, he had seven scores, which is a new single-game record for Lakewood. Rocky River is looking to bounce back after losing to Valley Forge last week

It promises to be a cool night for football.