Friday Night Touchdown moves into Week 3

Editor’s Note: The video above is from highlights of Week 2 of Friday Night Touchdown.

(WJW) – Week 3 of Friday Night Touchdown will have crews all over Northeast Ohio to bring you the best coverage anywhere. It promises to be a crisp and cool night for all the teams and their fans.

Check scores here

Here are just a few games to keep an eye on.

The Friday Night Touchdown Game of the Week pits the Falcons of Lutheran East against the Longhorns of Lutheran West. Dan Coughlin, the commissioner, will cover that affair. That game got more than half of the total 30,000 votes.

It will be a welcome home to the Buckeye Bucks who take on Copley in their first home game of the 2021 season.

Buckeye is 2-0 to start the season and has outscored their opponents 47-7 to open the year. Copley is 1-1 and they have scored 74 points this year, including 47 last week vs. Firestone.

It will be a showdown in Summit County as Barberton and St. Vincent-St. Mary square off. Both teams are looking to bounce back after losing last week. It will be a homecoming of sorts for former Barberton offensive coordinator Bobby Nickol who returns as the head coach of the Irish. He’s led St. Vincent-St. Mary to the playoffs the last two years.

Two teams going in opposite directions will square off in Euclid tonight as undefeated Cleveland Heights tangles with the Panthers from Euclid who are still looking for their first win of the season. Cleveland Heights has been rolling right along this season and should get a test from Euclid, who lost by six points last week to Hudson in the final minutes of the game.

If you have a need for speed, Avon is the place to be tonight. The Eagles will look to start a new win streak with a win over Glenville after having their 25-game win streak in the regular season end at Medina. Glenville is looking for its first win of the 2021 season.

After facing Bishop Sycamore in Week 1 and a New Jersey powerhouse last week, Akron Hoban gets back to playing Ohio high school football as they face Wash Jesuit. Akron Hoban will put its big offensive line-up against the Warriors’ more experienced squad. The schedule doesn’t get any easier for Akron Hoban who will play Kettering Archbishop Alter and St. Ignatius

We hope you join us tonight at 11 p.m. on FOX 8 for Friday Night Touchdown