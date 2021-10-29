Friday Night Touchdown kicking off first week of playoffs

Related video: Highlights from week 10 of Friday Night Touchdown

(WJW) – It’s the first week of the OHSAA football playoffs and FOX 8 has a big time edition of the show ready for you. Crews will be all over Northeast Ohio to bring you all the fast paced action.

We begin in Division 1, Region 1, as a pair of 6-4 teams square off as Berea Midpark travels to Brunswick.

The Blue Devils are coming off a win over their rival Strongsville last week, a good tune-up for the Titans. Berea-Midpark lost a shoot-out to Olmsted Falls. The Titans are averaging 31 points a game, and the Blue Devils 26.

After completing a .500 season, the Mentor Cardinals have a rematch with St. Ignatius in the Division 1, Region 1 playoffs. These two teams met back in Week 2 with Mentor getting the two-point win 28-26.

Mike Harrison and Evan Harper led the way for the Cardinals in the victory. This will be the 26th meeting between the two schools, with Mentor winning the last four match-ups.

Also in Division 1, Region 1, all it took was one win, but Lorain is dancing into the playoffs for the first time since 2017 after beating Shaw last week.

Their first-round match-up takes them to Lakewood to face number one seeded St. Ed’s. This will be the first-ever match-up between the two schools. The Titans are likely the biggest underdog in the state in Round 1.

In Division 2, Region 5, a pair of teams going in opposite directions square off as 6-3 Bedford travels to 7-3 Willoughby South.

The Bearcats are riding a four-game win streak into tonight’s game, The Rebels have lost three in a row and are averaging just under seven points in those three losses.

The Friday Night Touchdown playoff game of the week takes place in Division 3, Region 9. The 8 and 9 seed square off as West Geauga travels to Streetsboro.

The Wolverines have brought the defense all season long and they will need to do it again tonight as Streetsboro is averaging 47 points a game this year. West Geauga has won five of their last six games, putting up 29 points a game this year.

See you tonight after World Series game 3 and FOX 8 News for Friday Night Touchdown