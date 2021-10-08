Friday Night Touchdown: Here’s what to look forward to in Week 8

Related Video: Highlights from Week 7 of Friday Night Touchdown

(WJW) – It’s Week 8 of Friday Night Touchdown and get ready for a huge battle for the Friday Night Touchdown Game of the Week.

First place in the Greater Cleveland Conference is still up for grabs on the Game of the Week as a pair of rivals square off at Ken Dukes Stadium.

Brunswick travels to Medina. Brunswick won last year’s meeting 28-21. Since then, all Medina has done is win, win, win. They have fallen to second place in the latest computer ratings but have won 13 of their last 15 since losing to the Blue Devils last year. They are fresh off a big win over Mentor last week on national television.

The Rebels of Willoughby South will take their undefeated record to Kenston to face the Bombers in a Western Reserve Conference match-up. This will be a good tune-up for the Rebels who face undefeated Chardon next week. Kenstson is 6-1 and is putting up an average of 28 points a game.

For a second straight week, we will have a Holy War. This time, St. Vincent St. Mary will take on Akron Hoban in the annual Akron rivalry. Akron Hoban returns to Ohio after beating a team from New York. Senior running back George Linberger rushed for 195 yards and four TDs on 31 carries last week for the fighting Irish, who are looking to snap an eight-game losing streak in the series.

The Suburban League American Division could have a leader after this week when undefeated Aurora travels to 6-1 Barberton. The Magics are coming off a 33-0 win at Copley in which Cameron Macon rushed for 134 yards and a score.

Aurora is averaging 235 yards rushing per game, while senior quarterback Alex Moore, who has thrown for over 1,100 yards this season, is completing 71% of his passes.

North Olmsted rides a five-game win streak into Elyria Catholic as they look to chase down Rocky River in the Great Lakes Conference.

The Eagles will look to slow down Levi Ellis who rushed for 130 yards last week on just 8 carries. North Olmsted can’t look ahead to next week’s match-up with Rocky River if they hope to get a shot at the West Division title by knocking off the Pirates in Week 9.

These are just a few of the 20 matchups we will be featuring during the fastest half hour on TV at 11 p.m.