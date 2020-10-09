Friday Night Touchdown: Get the latest high school football playoff scores

**Watch last week’s Game of the Week in the video above.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — FOX 8’s award-winning “Friday Night Touchdown” is back for its 24th season and better than ever.

The 2020 OHSAA football playoffs kick off this Oct. 9, during FOX 8 News at 10.

Our Game of the Week features Cleveland Heights at Stow-Munroe Falls.

Join John Telich, P.J. Ziegler, the Commissioner Dan Coughlin, and Ken Carman, from 92.3 The Fan for highlights and analysis from first-round playoff games in Divisions 1, 2, 3 and 7, across Northeast Ohio.

Each week during the 2020 high school football season we will nominate four great match-ups for our FOX 8 Game of the Week.

Students, staff, players, coaches, fans and FOX 8 viewers are invited to cast their votes for the schools they would like to see receive extended coverage, both on-air during ‘Friday Night Touchdown’ and online at the Friday Night Touchdown page.

GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: