***Watch highlights from last week in the video above.***

(WJW) – Week 2 of the high school football season kicks off tonight!

Our preview of Friday Night Touchdown starts with a pair of teams that won their opening week’s games.

Keep up with high school football scores here

Aurora hits the road to take on Painesville Riverside.

Aurora fell behind Twinsburg 7-0 last week, but rallied to score 17 unanswered points to secure the Greenmen’s first win in Week 1.

Painesville Riverside’s defense was lights out last week, holding Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin to just 3 points in the Beavers’ 14-3 win.

This is a rematch of last year’s showdown in Aurora where Riverside won 34-21 on the road.

It’s a big night for Kirtland High School as they host Lutheran West.

Tonight will be the first game on the Hornets’ new turf field at Wilson Stadium. Improvements to the stadium include new led lights and a brand-new scoreboard.

Lutheran West will look to spoil the evening with a win, but the Longhorns from Rocky River enter this game at Kirtland on a 2-game losing streak against the Hornets.

We have a clash of the Division 1 titans: St. Ignatius at Mentor.

The new era of Wildcats football didn’t go as planned last week, losing to Springfield 27-11.

The young Wildcats take on a Mentor squad that edged out Jackson last week, 26-21.

Mentor quarterback Scotty Fox ran and threw for a touchdown last week.

Iggy beat Mentor last year in a tight game, winning by 6.

We’ll have highlights of those games and much more on Friday Night Touchdown tonight at 11 p.m. on FOX 8!

Join P.J. Ziegler, John Sabol, Ken Carman, John Telich, the Commissioner Dan Coughlin every for 30 minutes of highlights and analysis from the biggest high school football games across Northeast Ohio.