CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – It has been decided! Cleveland Heights running back Marquise Davis is the 2023 FOX 8 ‘Friday Night Touchdown’ H. Jack’s Plumbing & Heating Player of the Year.

The only junior in this year’s list of finalists, Davis has more than 2,400 yards and 33 touchdowns. Listen to what he had to say in the video above.

We would like to thank all of you for participating in our Player of the Year poll. Other finalists include Columbia running back Marco Cirigliano, Kenston running back Sean Patrick and Medina quarterback Danny Stoddard.

CLICK HERE for more ‘Friday Night Touchdown’ coverage.