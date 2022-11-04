AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – It’s been decided! Archbishop Hoban running back Lamar Sperling is the 2022 FOX 8 ‘Friday Night Touchdown’ H. Jack’s Plumbing & Heating Player of the Year.

Hoban has back-to-back 2,000-yard seasons for the Knights with more than 80 total touchdowns.

“I just want to say thank you and just keep working. Proud of every single one of you. You all know the goal we’re trying to get,” Sperling said to his teammates while accepting the award.

We would like to thank all of you for participating in our Player of the Year poll. Other finalists include Olmsted Falls running back Rocco Conti, St. Edward defensive end Michael Kilbane and Medina wide receiver Brennan Schramm.

