FNTD: Here are all the latest high school football scores

CLEVELAND (WJW) — FOX 8’s award-winning “Friday Night Touchdown” is back for its 24th season and better than ever.

The 2020 OHSAA Football Playoffs continue this Friday, Nov. 13, and you can find coverage in the 10 p.m. broadcast.

This is our penultimate show of the season, so we will name our four finalists for the FOX 8 Player of the Year.

Tonight, is the Division 1 State Championship Game, along with the State Semifinals (Final Four) in Divisions 2, 3 and 7.

Each week during the 2020 high school football season we will nominate four great match-ups for our FOX 8 Game of the Week, but this week, there are only four games.

