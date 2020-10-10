Copley remains undefeated with 10-7 victory at Aurora

AURORA, Ohio (WJW) — It was a playoff tune-up Friday night in the Suburban League. Copley put its perfect record on the line at Aurora.

There was a significant defensive struggle. Aurora senior Mason Bizjak booms one, kicks it from the end zone, and it rolls all the way to the 20. That’s a 75-yard punt!

Then, Copley took over. Preston Taylor finds a hole, fights for extra yards and fumbles, but it goes out of bounds.

Later Joe Reho threw a perfect fade. Antoine Campbell made the catch, but comes down hard and can’t hold on.

So, Copley has to settle for three. Jarrad Kerekes boots it through for a sky score.

Copley edges Aurora 10-7 to remain unbeaten!

GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: