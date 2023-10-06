LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Columbia faced off against Clearview in the eighth FOX 8 Game of the Week this season.

To kick things off, Ethan Lorenzana turned the screen pass into a 17-yard gain for Clearview as the Clippers drove for seven minutes to open the game. However, they ran out of downs as a pass went incomplete nine yards short of the goal line.

Columbia took over and went the distance. Jacob Sanders made the leaping catch for 22 yards.

Marco Cirigliano, who usually sets rushing records, turned a pass into a 10-yard scoring play as Columbia took the lead, 7-0.

Clearview was back into it in the waning minutes of the first half. Malcolm Lane went 40 yards down the right sideline with help by Lorenzana, tied things up 7-7.

Still, Columbia held off Clearview 20-13 for its 18th straight regular season victory.

Keep up with more Friday Night Touchdown coverage here.