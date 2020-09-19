Clearview Clippers battle Firelands Falcons in Friday Night Touchdown Game of the Week

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — The Clearview Clippers were pumped to host their first Friday Night Touchdown Game of the Week.

But it was the Firelands Falcons who would strike first as Donald Crawford falls on the loose ball in Clipper territory.

A few plays later, Weston Strader was able to finish it off with a 1-yard run up the middle— Falcons up 7-0.

Then it was the Falcons’ defense’s turn to shine as the ball is popped out of Robert Davis‘ hands and right into Alex Angles’ for the easy 7-yard touchdown.

Second quarter, Firelands proves they can run the ball too as Carter Janacek scrambles down the left sideline for the easy 15-yard pick up.

That set up a beautiful rollout pass from Kyle Ransom who finds number six Caden Bomback in the corner of the Endzone. Falcons win 55-0.

