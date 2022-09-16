MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) – Valley Forge made their way to face Buckeye in Week 5 of Friday Night Touchdown. It was the Game of the Week.

They still play on natural grass at Buckeye and you’d think that would slow everyone down, but on the first play, Casey Murry went deep to Zach Onarati, 41 yards for the touchdown.

On the first Patriots drive, Travis Avallone recovered the fumble for the Bucks and Buckeye was back in business.

Or so they thought.

On Buckeye’s next drive, pressure forced a scramble and a fumble. Everyone was looking for what Daniel Scheffler found. Valley Forge found the end-zone next. This time, it was Dylan Schonberger in from two yards.

The game was tied at 7-7.

On the ensuing kick-off, Onarati split the difference, but somehow he got brought down at the third yard line.

A play later, Troy McCann went in from two yards out.

Buckeye outlasted Valley Forge, 29-23.

