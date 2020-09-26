Buckeye takes on Valley Forge in Friday Night Touchdown Game of the Week

MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) — Our Friday Night Touchdown Game of the Week featured Buckeye vs. Valley Forge.

The Bucks hit the ground running with Ben Barnes dragging defenders with him for the first-down. Barnes finished it off from the three, shaking off one defender and walking it in for the score.

But the Patriots responded with Julius Sebille almost breaking it loose up the middle for a big first-down. Sebille finished it off with some great blocking and outran everyone to the left corner, 7-7.

The Bucks dug into their bag of tricks with a fake handoff and Kaymen Marshall was able to get loose. Then it’s a foot race and a 50-yard touchdown to put Buckeye on top 14-7.

They followed that up with a flea flicker from Matt Barnes to Zack Webber, also a 50-yard touchdown.

They ended up beating Valley Forge 42 to 28.

