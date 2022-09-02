(WJW) – The FOX 8 crews are gearing up for more high school football with Week #3 of Friday Night Touchdown.

The votes are in and the next FOX 8 Game of the Week is a battle of unbeatens: Normandy at North Ridgeville.

Normandy is coming off a blowout 37-0 win against Cuyahoga Falls and North Ridgeville came out on top in a close 21-20 matchup against Valley Forge, but who will keep their winning streak?

Ken Carman will have the extended highlights of the Invaders and Rangers.

Week 3 features the final week of non-conference games for many schools across the region.

There’s a huge showdown on the east side! Painesville Riverside, 2-0, hits the road to take on the 1-1 Mentor Cardinals. Mentor is coming off a tough six-point loss at FirstEnergy Stadium against St. Ignatius while Riverside defeated Aurora, 34-21, last week.

A pair of 2-0 schools faceoff Friday: The Avon Eagles hosts Glenville Tarblooders. Both schools are coming off tight wins in Week 2, but only one will come out of this matchup remaining undefeated.

In our Week 3 Chick-fil-A Rivalry Game of the Week, the 1-1 Aurora Greenmen head to 1-1 Twinsburg to take on the Tigers. Both teams are coming off tough Week 2 loses. Aurora lost at home to Painesville Riverside by seven, while Twinsburg lost by one point to Willoughby South after failing to convert on 2-point conversion with about a minute left.

Be sure to tune to for highlights of these games and many more, as well as scores from across region, during Friday Night Touchdown at 11 p.m. right here on FOX 8.

Click here for more ‘Friday Night Touchdown’ coverage.