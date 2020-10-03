AVON LAKE, Ohio (WJW) — The Avon Lake Shoremen faced off against Olmsted Falls at home Friday night. Both teams entered the match 4-1.
Shoremen quarterback Michael Corbo had the pass tipped, but Ryan Kemer grabs the ball and keeps Avon Lake marching.
Gage Duesler gets a 36 -yard touchdown.
Then, it’s the Bulldogs ball. It’s 4th and ten, Charlie Ciolek finds #29 Michael Dandow, keeping the drive alive.
They cash in with a 28-yard field goal by Drew Kanaba.
Avon Lake rolls 38 to 3. The Shoreman finish 5-1!
GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM:
- Independence blanks Trinity 31-0 in FNTD Game of the Week
- Avon Lake Shoremen are 5-1 after at-home victory over Olmsted Falls
- Perry tops Geneva 49-14 in Friday Night Touchdown Week #6
- Frost advisory overnight; Lake effect showers expected to redevelop
- DeWine, Husted test negative for COVID-19