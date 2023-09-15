NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – The Avon Eagles made their way to North Ridgeville for a battle of the unbeatens in the fifth FOX 8 Game of the Week.

Late in the first quarter, after both teams exchanged punts, the fourth ranked team in Division 2 finally fired away. Nolan Good went to Cole Kepner 49 yards for the Avon touchdown. It was 7-0 Eagles.

But that Rangers defense came to play strong, with Nate Bober coming through on the blitz to get Good and stall the Eagles drive.

Then on the punt, Xavier Compton blocked it and recovered it in the end-zone. We were tied at 7-7 in North Ridgeville.

But then came Avon. Good went to #9 before, but he found #8 this time and it’s good for seven. Matt Maxey scored from 52 yards out to make it 14-7 Eagles.

On the next drive, Good went to find Maxey again. It was so nice they wanted it twice, as Maxey slid through three defenders and took it to the 3-yard line. Then, Good took it himself and scored on the keeper.

Avon ruined North Ridgeville’s perfect record by taking home a 38-7 win.

