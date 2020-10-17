Aurora knocks NDCL out of playoffs with 41-24 victory

AURORA, Ohio (WJW) — The Aurora Greenmen knocked the Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin Lions out of the playoffs with an at-home victory Friday night.
Skyfox started the night high over Aurora as Greenmen tried to tame the Lions.
Aurora was on the offense. Alex Moore hit Jack Cardamann for a first down.
Cardamann ran for a sky score. Aurora led NDCL 7-0.
Then, NDCL took over. Jacob Koeing made a quick slant to Dominick Roberts, but it wasn’t enough.
Aurora knocked out NDCL 41-24.
