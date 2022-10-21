Related video: Highlights from Week 9 of Friday Night Touchdown

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The season seems to be flying by! It’s already time for the final week of the regular season of Friday Night Touchdown

FOX 8 crews are heading out to games across Northeast Ohio tonight, including some noteworthy match-ups.

The polls are closed and the final FOX 8 Game of the Week of the 2022 season is Akron Hoban vs. St. Edward.

The Knights will take their perfect record on the road to face the defending Division I State Champion Eagles.

The two schools have combined to win 10 OHSAA State Championships in the past 12 years and both schools are currently ranked #1 in their respective divisions.

Both St. Edward (8-1) and Hoban (9-0) have already locked up the top seed in their regions, so this game is all about bragging rights and who can lay claim to being the best team in all of Ohio this year.

This week’s Chick-Fil-A Rivalry Game is Brunswick at Strongsville. The Mustangs won the food donation drive, but can the Blue Devils get even on the field?

Don’t miss highlights on Week #10 of ‘Friday Night Touchdown’ at 11 p.m., only on FOX 8.