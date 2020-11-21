Akron Archbishop Hoban beats Massillon Washington to win 5th state championship in 6 years

MASSILLON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron Archbishop Hoban beat Massillon Washington to win the Division II state championship game Friday night.

Hoban Football scored its 5th state championship in six years.

Last November, the Tigers snapped Hoban’s four-year run of state titles, so the Knights had some added motivation tonight.

The final score was 35-6.

