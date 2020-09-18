Friday Night Touchdown: See the latest high school football scores from across NE Ohio

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

*Watch the most recent Game of the Week in the video above.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — FOX 8’s award-winning “Friday Night Touchdown” is back for its 24th season and better than ever.

Week #4 of “Friday Night Touchdown” will air tonight on FOX 8 News at 10.

Our Game of the Week features Firelands vs. Clearview.

Join John TelichP.J. Ziegler, the Commissioner Dan Coughlin, and Ken Carman, from 92.3 The Fan for highlights and analysis from the biggest high school football games across Northeast Ohio.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below:

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral