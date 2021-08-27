Friday Night Touchdown continues for Week 2

Watch highlights from week 1 of Friday Night Touchdown in the video above.

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Stow vs. Barberton bash in Summit Country earned the votes and will be the Friday Night Touchdown Game of the Week. That game will get extended highlights.

The night begins, actually, at 5 p.m. when Shaker hosts Solon. The Red Raiders field does not have lights.

There are many marquee matchups and you could put the St. Ignatius vs. Mentor matchup up at the JTO at the top of the list.

Defending state champ Kirtland travels to the west side to meet the Longhorns of Lutheran West.

How will Avon fare trying to stop the great passing of the Medina Bees Drew Allar? Tune in to find out.

Can the Aurora Greenmen go into enemy turf and beat the Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary Fighting Irish?

We will get the answers to those questions and more when FOX 8 crews cover 20 high school games all over Northeast Ohio.