Friday Night Touchdown: Bringing you highlights even earlier

(WJW)– FOX 8 has been bringing you high school football coverage in Northeast Ohio for the past 23 years.

With so much uncertainty this year, we decided to call an audible and switch to the hurry up offense.

Starting this Friday, August 28, John Telich, P.J. Ziegler, and Danny Coughlin will bring you highlights from the biggest games across the area even earlier — during FOX 8 News at 10 p.m.

Season 24 of Friday Night Touchdown kicks off this Friday on FOX 8 and FOX8.com.

FOLLOW MORE HEADLINES: