Friday Night Touchdown: Check the high school football scores

CLEVELAND (WJW)– It’s the first night of another big Friday Night Touchdown season at FOX 8.

It’s not just any season. It’s our 25th and we are excited to bring it all to you.

Our Friday Night Touchdown game of the week features the reigning Division III state champion Chardon Hilltoppers hosting the Glenville Tarblooders.

Chardon’s stadium renovations are not complete and the game will be played at Painesville Riverside. Painesville Riverside is on the road at Perry to face the Pirates.

Glenville did not play any football last season due to a COVID-related directive from the Cleveland Metropolitan School District.

Kirtland High School is fresh off another state title run. They host Painesville Harvey.

FOX 8 crews will be all over Northeast Ohio on what promises to be a warm, but weather calamity-free Friday Night. SkyFox will cover several games with featured matchups like Mentor vs. Canton McKinley, and Massillon hosting Pickerington Central.

Our Friday Night Touchdown gang is ready to bring the best in highlights at 11 p.m. for a full half hour of football. Enjoy more than 20 games of coverage.