Franmil Reyes talks home runs and his excitement for the return of fans

GOODYEAR, Arizona (WJW) — FOX 8’s own Andre Knott caught up with Cleveland Indians home run machine Franmil Reyes during spring training, digging deep about what to expect from this upcoming season.

“We’re going to challenge every pitcher, every at bat,” he said, telling fans and opponents to not count his team out.

Asked about his infectiously positive attitude, the 25-year-old said it all comes back to his days as a young baseball player.

“When we’re young, around 8-9 years old you don’t think on being a professional player,” he said. “I mean when you’re in the Dominican. You’re just having fun. When you’re enjoying what you’re doing, things are way better and easier to do it … I know when to be focused I know when to have fun.”

And that excitement spills into seeing Cleveland fans in the stands at Progressive Field come April.

“Obviously, I would like to talk to [the fans] … but … I would love, please God, give me those words, two homers and mucho kisses to the stands. I miss you guys,” he said with a laugh.