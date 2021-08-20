Franmil Reyes homers, drives in 5 runs in Indians win

Cleveland Indians’ Franmil Reyes watches his two-run single during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Franmil Reyes hit a towering three-run homer and tied his career high with five RBIs, powering the Cleveland Indians to a 9-1 rout of the Los Angeles Angels.

Reyes’ 430-foot blast to center opened the scoring in the first. His two-run single in the sixth extended the Indians’ lead to 8-1.

José Ramirez added a solo homer in the eighth for his team-high 28th of the year.

David Fletcher singled in Kurt Suzuki in the third for the Angels, and All-Star Shohei Ohtani went 1 for 4. The Angels fell to .500 and are eight games out of the final AL wild-card position.