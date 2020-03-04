FOX8.com Mock Draft: Week 1

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WJW)- It’s the most wonderful time of the year for football fans, the NFL Draft, a chance for teams to improve their roster and begin the run to the Super Bowl.

Over the course of the next 50 days, leading up to the NFL Draft in Las Vegas on April 23rd, FOX 8 Sports will bring you a mock draft each week. The draft will include each team’s pick through the Cleveland Browns pick at number 10.

The mock drafts will not include any trade scenarios but both JT and P.J. may include what they believe could happen in their synopsis.

We’ll post the mock draft each Wednesday right here on FOX 8 and we’ll join you LIVE Thursday’s at 3p.m. to talk about our picks as a sports team.

As always, these drafts change week-to-week and we expect some of our picks to change throughout as well. Join us each week to see how close our first mock draft is to our last and how accurate we are with how the real draft plays out in April.

Lets have some fun! Below is FOX 8 Sports’ Mock Draft 1.0 for the week of March 1, 2020:

1. Cincinnati Bengals-Joe Burrow , LSU QB

P.J. ZIEGLER: The NFL Combine gave LSU QB Joe Burrow a nickname—tiny hands for his 9’’ hand size. Of course, that was the talk of the combine and the quarterbacks but despite all that I expect Burrow to go number one overall to the Bengals.

JOHN TELICH:maybe one day when Seinfeld shoots that “ hand model” episode again, they can use Burrows size nine mitt, but in the meantime, he is about to turn the Bengals into a legit team in the division and a QB the Browns will have to face twice a year. Ohh, and what he did for his hometown of Athens, Ohio the night he won the Heisman was very cool. Helping others.

2. Washington Redskins-Chase Young , Ohio State DE

P.J. ZIEGLER: Chase Young will not go number one overall but in my opinion is the best player in the draft class. Young going number two overall to the Washington Redskins means the Ohio State product will get to play for his hometown team.

JOHN TELICH: I agree with PJ that Young is the top talent in the draft. He felt it was unnecessary to do drills at the combine and I agree with that tactic. Everyone knows he will be a transformative factor on the Redskins defense, just like the Bosa brothers have been.

3. Detroit Lions-Isaiah Simmons, LB, S, Clemson

P.J. ZIEGLER: Although we are not considering any trades in our Mock Drafts, I believe this is one spot where we could see some movement from teams looking to move up in the draft. I thought this would be a good landing spot for another Ohio State player, Cornerback, Jeff Okudah. JT persuaded me that there is no way Simmons drops to number 9 where I had him going to the Jaguars. So we’ll put Simmons to the Lions for now and see what happens over the course of the next few weeks.

JOHN TELICH: Consider this. Simmons at the end of his high school career was only a 3 star talent according to the rating services. At Clemson with his speed , he played multiple positions. Not only was he a Swiss Army knife, but he was one at the highest level of the game helping the Tigers become champs.

4. New York Giants-Tristan Wirfs , OT, Iowa

P.J. ZIEGLER:

I am totally unsure what the New York Giants will do at number four. They have plenty of holes to fill and so for now I’m thinking the Giants will go offensive lineman with their first pick but stay tuned, this is bound to change over the weeks with the uncertainty of what GM Dave Gettleman is looking for.

JOHN TELICH: I was all over the place on this pick. Frankly both P.J. and I batted around more names than in the Manhattan phone book. Or so it seemed that way. Iowa produces excellent linemen, so if the Giants go this way, Tristan will help them protect their young qb and pave the way for Saquon.

5. Miami Dolphins- Tua Tagovailoa , QB, Alabama

P.J. ZIEGLER: The Miami Dolphins have needs at running back, offensive tackle, linebacker and cornerback, but QB will be at the top of their board. As long asthey are comfortable with the medical reports they saw and the interviews they did at the combine, this could be Tua Tagovailoa’s landing spot.

​JOHN TELICH: I think, if Tua were not injured, folks would be debating Tua vs Joe Burrow at the top. If no one makes a trade above Miami and Tua is there, the Dolphins should sprint to turn in the card. He throws a fantastic deep ball and has the skills to get out of trouble. I know the hip issue gives folks pause, but I am sold on him. Plus, you could ease him in slow this year as a kinda medical redshirt and know you have him for many years.

6. L.A. Chargers-Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

P.J. ZIEGLER: We’ll have a little run of QB’s here at five and six. With Philip Rivers and the Chargers going their separate ways, L.A. will be looking for their next franchise quarterback and with Tua and Burrow off the board the Chargers should lock in on Herbert.

JOHN TELICH: Herbert is an intriguing prospect. The former Oregon Duck could be picked here as the Chargers know they have Tyrod Taylor in place to get the ball rolling while Herbert learns things . Taylor is a pros pro as witnessed by how he dealt with Baker Mayfield taking his spot in the 2018 season.

7. Carolina Panthers-Jeff Okudah , CB, Ohio State

P.J. ZIEGLER: Ohio State is a defensive back producing machine. One of the Panthers biggest needs in 2020 Cornerback. This seems like it would be a good fit.

JOHN TELICH: Okudah took himself out of some late drills at the combine because he landed awkwardly. That was just a precaution. It should not affect his status. With his footwork and his ability to play the ball better his last year in Columbus, I think he has potential to surpass the likes of other Buckeye stars like Cleveland’s own Denzel Ward, or the Saints Marshon Lattimore of Glenville.

8. Arizona Cardinals- CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

P.J. ZIEGLER: Arizona already has Kyler Murray as the QB from Oklahoma, why not team him up with another Oklahoma product, CeeDee Lamb. Murray is already lobbying his team to reunite the two Oklahoma teammates. It sounds like a good fit for both parties involved.

JOHN TELICH: I wrestled with PJ on this one. I was leaning toward Jerry Jeudy of Alabama. Clearly both are the class of the receiving Corp in this years draft. In fact some teams will find starters early in the third round. There are that many studs at this position. So, like March weather this year, I am coming in like a Lamb on this early Mock pick.

9. Jacksonville Jaguars-Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

P.J. ZIEGLER: The Jaguars are not far off from having one of the league’s best defenses and in order to achieve that mark adding a guy like Derrick Brown will certainly help. Brown was a Chuck Bednarik Award finalist and an Outland Trophy finalist. He had 55 tackles a year ago, including 12.5 tackles for a loss. This guy can wreck havoc for quarterbacks and would be a good fit for Jacksonville.

JOHN TELICH: As much as I love Simmons, for a team that wants dominance up front, you can’t go wrong with Brown. Already the Jaguars have the saavy veteran Calais Campbell, and disruptive young star Yannick Ngakoue..Brown would be an amazing addition.

10. Cleveland Browns-Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

P.J. ZIEGLER: I could see the Browns trading out of the 10 spot especially with their analytics heavy front office. Analytics says trading down gives you greater value and given the Browns track record this is very much in play. The team is in need of offensive lineman to protect QB Baker Mayfield. Will the Browns trade down or shore up the offensive line at 10? Stay tuned.

JOHN TELICH: Yes, I would also not be surprised if the Browns moved out of this spot but for our purposes, we both feel Becton will be the pick. He’s as big as Tremont with the speed of Linndale. At 364 pounds, Stefanski could run Nick Chubb behind him and the defense would need an APB to find him. Not saying this will be a fact, but if Mekhi is taken, Baker Mayfield will be sleeping like a baby.