Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Since there's no crying in baseball, FOX 8 is going to bring you Indians Opening Day... without the actual Opening Day!

Join us Thursday for exclusive coverage of what would have been Cleveland Indians Opening Day 2020.

We have special surprise appearances from Tom Hamilton and FOX 8's own Andre Knott.

What would opening day be without Hammy and Andre?

Bring your own peanuts and popcorn for a very special FOX 8 Virtual Opening Day, on-air and online, Thursday on FOX 8 News.