FOX 8 Sports Department expanding: Cleveland’s Own Ken Carman, John Sabol to join us

CLEVELAND, Ohio- A passing of the torch. As long-time FOX 8 sports anchor, John Telich, prepares to sign off after 41 years, we will be adding two new faces to cover sports in Northeast Ohio.

As was previously announced, John Telich is retiring from Fox 8 in February. Joining us when John leaves is Cleveland’s Own Ken Carman, the host of the top-rated radio sports talk show in Cleveland, ‘The Ken Carman Show.’ The show can be heard weekdays 6-10 a.m. on 92.3 The Fan. Ken will kick off his mornings talking sports with you and then head over to FOX 8 to bring you the latest sports headlines on FOX 8 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Ken Carman is a Perry High School and University of Akron graduate. He has been part of the Friday Night Touchdown team here at Fox 8 for the past three seasons.

​”This is a special day for me personally, and professionally. Fox 8 is the station I grew up watching, and John Telich is one of my closest mentors. It’s humbling to be a personality on the leader in sports radio (92.3 The Fan) in the morning, and the leader in TV sports in the afternoon, both in the heart of the most passionate sports city in the country.”

Fox 8’s PJ Ziegler is staying with us. He will cover all the sports action Monday through Friday on FOX 8 News at 10 p.m.

A familiar last name here at FOX 8, will be joining us to anchor sports on the weekends.

John Sabol, Meteorologist Scott Sabol’s brother, was born and raised in Northeast Ohio. John most recently was a sports and news anchor in Tampa.

Andre Knott will continue in his role as a sports contributor here at Fox 8.

Paul Perozeni, Vice President, General Manager at FOX 8 News said, “While we can never replace John Telich’s experience and outstanding work over four decades at Fox 8, Ken Carman, PJ Ziegler, John Sabol and Andre Knott all grew up in Northeast Ohio watching and covering our hometown teams. We are thrilled to have a sports team that is truly “Cleveland’s Own.”