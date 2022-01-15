Four in a row: Cavs beat Thunder 107-102

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) drives against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort in the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Darius Garland had 27 points and a career-high 18 assists and the Cleveland Cavaliers overcame an 18-point deficit to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 107-102 on Saturday night for their fourth straight victory.

Lauri Markkanen made a 3-pointer with 11.4 seconds remaining to secure the victory, Cleveland’s fifth on a six-game, nine-day trip.

#Cavs just finished 5-1 on a 6-game Western Conference road trip. #LetEmKnow — P.J. ZIEGLER (@PJFOX8) January 16, 2022

Garland tied Phoenix’s Chris Paul for the most assists in a game this season.

Evan Mobley added 20 points, and Jarrett Allen had 13 points and 13 rebounds. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 27 points. They have lost six of seven.