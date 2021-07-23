Former President Trump reacts to Cleveland Indians’ name change

Editor’s note: Video shows previously aired coverage of the announcement

(WJW) — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the US, spoke up about his thoughts on the Cleveland Indians’ name change to the Guardians.

The baseball club announced the team’s new name Friday saying it’s a nod to the statues along the Hope Memorial Bridge.

Here is Trump’s statement in full:

“Can anybody believe that the Cleveland Indians, a storied and cherished baseball franchise since taking the name in 1915, are changing their name to the Guardians? Such a disgrace, and I guarantee that the people who are most angry about it are the many Indians of our Country. Wouldn’t it be an honor to have a team named the Cleveland Indians, and wouldn’t it be disrespectful to rip that name and logo off of those jerseys? The people of Cleveland cannot be thrilled and I, as a FORMER baseball fan, cannot believe things such as this are happening. A small group of people, with absolutely crazy ideas and policies, is forcing these changes to destroy our culture and heritage. At some point, the people will not take it anymore!”

On the other hand, reportedly, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says the White House certainly supports the new name for Cleveland’s baseball team and differs with former President Trump on that issue (among others…)”

.⁦@PressSec⁩ says the White House certainly supports the new name for Cleveland’s baseball team and differs with former President Trump on that issue (among others…) pic.twitter.com/k7TQNc73Tl — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) July 23, 2021

Fans have mixed reactions about it. Some saying they would’ve preferred that the team be renamed the Spiders, a throwback to the club’s name from the 1890s.