Former Ohio State gymnast makes Olympic team

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — An Ohio State alumni is heading to the Tokyo Olympics.

According to the Ohio State University Department of Athletics, gymnast Alec Yoder has made the United States Olympic Gymnastics Team and will be competing in Tokyo.

Yoder earned his spot on the team at the Olympic Trials taking place in St. Louis, Missouri.

He recorded a 14.550 score Saturday afternoon on pommel horse. Yoder also had what officials describe as “an outstanding and flawless performance’ Thursday night when he posted a 15.05 score.

This will be Yoder’s first Olympic competition. OSU says he was injured during the 2016 Olympic Trials.

During his time at OSU, Yoder was an eight-time All-American between 2016 and 2019, including a three-time all-around All-American. In April 2019 won a national championship on the pommel horse and earned All-American honors on the parallel bars.

He also was the 2016 Big Ten Conference freshman of the year and a three-time first-team all-Big Ten performer. Additionally, he helped OSU win consecutive Big Ten team championships in 2016 and 2017.

Yoder is the one specialist on the Tokyo team and will join four others in Tokyo: Brody Malone, Yul Moldauer, Shane Wiscus and Sam Mikulak.