Former Indians pitching coach Mickey Callaway suspended from Angels following sexual misconduct allegations

Pitching coach Mickey Callaway #13 of the Cleveland Indians talks with manager Terry Francona #17 of the Cleveland Indians during the second inning of a game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on September 2, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. The Indians defeated the Tigers 5-2. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (WJW/AP) — The Los Angeles Angels announced they have suspended pitching coach Mickey Callaway, who formerly worked for the Cleveland Indians, after learning about allegations of sexual misconduct Monday.

The news Callaway had reportedly acted lewdly and inappropriately toward five women first came to light in an article published by The Athletic.

Last night, the Angels organization said “We take these allegations very seriously and will conduct a full investigation with MLB,” sentiments they mirrored today, while also saying they were suspending him.

The five women spoke to The Athletic on condition of anonymity and they indicated Callaway’s actions spanned at least five years and three teams, the outlet reported. Two of the women said they had been warned about Callaway’s behavior by fellow media members and others in baseball, The Athletic said.

Callaway was the Cleveland Indians’ pitching coach for five years before managing the New York Mets from 2018-19. After he was fired by New York, he spent last season with the Angels as pitching coach.

“Rather than rush to respond to these general allegations of which I have just been made aware, I look forward to an opportunity to provide more specific responses,” the 45-year-old Callaway wrote to The Athletic in response to an email, according to the outlet. “Any relationship in which I was engaged has been consensual, and my conduct was in no way intended to be disrespectful to any women involved. I am married and my wife has been made aware of these general allegations.”

Last night, the Cleveland Indians released the following statement regarding their former pitching coach:

“We were made aware for the first time tonight of the allegations in The Athletic regarding Mickey Callaway’s behavior towards women. We are currently reviewing the matter internally and in consultation with Major League Baseball to determine appropriate next steps. Our organization unequivocally does not condone this type of behavior. We seek to create an inclusive work environment where everyone, regardless of gender, can feel safe and comfortable to do their jobs.”