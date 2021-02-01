Former Indians pitching coach Mickey Callaway accused of repeated lewd behavior: report

Pitching coach Mickey Callaway #13 of the Cleveland Indians talks with manager Terry Francona #17 of the Cleveland Indians during the second inning of a game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on September 2, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. The Indians defeated the Tigers 5-2. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Former Cleveland Indians pitching coach Mickey Callaway was accused of lewd and inappropriate behavior by five women in a story from The Athletic on Monday.

The women, who all work in sports media, spoke to The Athletic on the condition of anonymity.

According to the story, Callaway sent inappropriate photos to three of them and asked one for nude pictures in return. The Athletic reported he thrust his crotch near one reporter’s face during an interview.

"Two or three times a week for a month he’d send me shirtless selfies … He’d follow up with something like, 'Now you send me one of you.'”



Five women have accused Mickey Callaway of lewd advances, spanning at least five years and three teams.



👉 https://t.co/kW6VHczfTW pic.twitter.com/RZIYzlNoHh — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) February 2, 2021

His conduct was described as, “The worst-kept secret in sports.”

Callaway served as pitching coach for the Lake County Captains before moving up to the Indians in 2013. He left for a brief stint as manager of the New York Mets and then returned to pitching coach duties for the Los Angeles Angels last season.

The Indians released the following statement Monday night:

“We were made aware for the first time tonight of the allegations in The Athletic regarding Mickey Callaway’s behavior towards women. We are currently reviewing the matter internally and in consultation with Major League Baseball to determine appropriate next steps. Our organization unequivocally does not condone this type of behavior. We seek to create an inclusive work environment where everyone, regardless of gender, can feel safe and comfortable to do their jobs.”