Former Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer accused of assaulting woman: reports

LOS ANGELES (WJW)– Former Cleveland Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer is accused of assaulting a woman earlier this year.
TMZ reported the woman was granted a temporary domestic violence restraining order on Tuesday against the 30-year-old, who now plays for the Dodgers.
“The order is a result of a recent assault that took place at the hands of Mr. Bauer where (the alleged victim) suffered severe physical and emotional pain,” the woman’s attorney told TMZ.
Bauer’s attorney released a statement denying the allegations and claiming it was a consensual relationship.
Bauer played with the Indians from 2013 to 2019. He was traded to the Reds in 2019 in a three-team deal that landed Franmil Reyes in Cleveland. He won the 2020 NL Cy Young then signed a three-year deal with Los Angeles.