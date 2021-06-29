Former Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer accused of assaulting woman: reports

Trevor Bauer #27 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on after giving up a hit to Joey Gallo #13 of the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium on June 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (WJW)– Former Cleveland Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer is accused of assaulting a woman earlier this year.

TMZ reported the woman was granted a temporary domestic violence restraining order on Tuesday against the 30-year-old, who now plays for the Dodgers.

“The order is a result of a recent assault that took place at the hands of Mr. Bauer where (the alleged victim) suffered severe physical and emotional pain,” the woman’s attorney told TMZ.

Bauer’s attorney released a statement denying the allegations and claiming it was a consensual relationship.

Following a TMZ report that police in California are investigating Dodgers star Trevor Bauer for an assault on a woman, Bauer's attorney, Jon Fetterolf, released a statement in which he denied the allegations. ESPN has chosen not to name the woman even though her attorney did. pic.twitter.com/jdSbmNtQma — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 30, 2021

Bauer played with the Indians from 2013 to 2019. He was traded to the Reds in 2019 in a three-team deal that landed Franmil Reyes in Cleveland. He won the 2020 NL Cy Young then signed a three-year deal with Los Angeles.