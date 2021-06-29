Former Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer accused of assaulting woman: reports

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Trevor Bauer #27 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on after giving up a hit to Joey Gallo #13 of the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium on June 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (WJW)– Former Cleveland Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer is accused of assaulting a woman earlier this year.

TMZ reported the woman was granted a temporary domestic violence restraining order on Tuesday against the 30-year-old, who now plays for the Dodgers.

“The order is a result of a recent assault that took place at the hands of Mr. Bauer where (the alleged victim) suffered severe physical and emotional pain,” the woman’s attorney told TMZ.

Bauer’s attorney released a statement denying the allegations and claiming it was a consensual relationship.

Bauer played with the Indians from 2013 to 2019. He was traded to the Reds in 2019 in a three-team deal that landed Franmil Reyes in Cleveland. He won the 2020 NL Cy Young then signed a three-year deal with Los Angeles.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral