Former Glenville football star Frank Clark arrested in LA on suspicion of having concealed gun

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) during Super Bowl media night, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Chiefs will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl 55. (Steve Sanders/Kansas City Chiefs via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP/WJW) — Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark has been arrested in Los Angeles after police say they saw a submachine gun in his car.

LAPD spokesman Tony Im says Clark, 28, was pulled over for a vehicle violation south of downtown Sunday night and officers noticed an Uzi sticking out of a bag.

Clark was arrested on suspicion of having a concealed firearm in a vehicle.

He was released on $35,000 bond Monday.

Clark, a Pro Bowler and 2020 Super Bowl champion with his current team, played football at Glenville High School in Cleveland. In 2018, his father and other family members were reportedly killed in a house fire in Cleveland.