Former Cleveland Indians pitching coach Mickey Callaway placed on ineligible list

DETROIT, MI – SEPTEMBER 2: Pitching coach Mickey Callaway #13 of the Cleveland Indians talks with manager Terry Francona #17 of the Cleveland Indians during the second inning of a game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on September 2, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. The Indians defeated the Tigers 5-2. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Former Cleveland Indians pitching coach Mickey Callaway has been placed on the ineligible list following MLB’s investigation into allegations of improper behavior.

Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. announced Callaway’s ineligibility on Wednesday. He issued the following statement about the disciplinary decision:

“My office has completed its investigation into allegations of sexual harassment by Mickey Callaway. Having reviewed all of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Callaway violated MLB’s policies, and that placement on the Ineligible List is warranted. We want to thank the many people who cooperated with our Department of Investigations (DOI) in their work, which spanned Mr. Callaway’s positions with three different Clubs. The Clubs that employed Mr. Callaway each fully cooperated with DOI, including providing emails and assisting with identifying key witnesses. Harassment has no place within Major League Baseball, and we are committed to providing an appropriate work environment for all those involved in our game.”

Callaway’s placement on the ineligible list is effective immediately. Officials say it will continue, at minimum, until the end of the 2022 Championship Season.

At that time, Callaway will be eligible to apply for potential reinstatement.