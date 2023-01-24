(WJW) — A former Cleveland pitcher is reportedly the subject of a Major League Baseball investigation.

Mike “Sunshine” Clevinger, who played for the then-Indians from 2016-2020, is being investigated for allegations of domestic violence, Britt Ghiroli of the Athletic first reported.

The alleged abuse (emotional, verbal and physical) involves the mother of Clevinger’s 10-month-old daughter and the baby.

The 32-year-old pitcher was signed to the Chicago White Sox in November and the team says they didn’t know about the allegations at the time. His latest contract is for one year.

While with Cleveland, Clevinger was a teammate of pitcher Trevor Bauer, who’s had his own troubles off the field.

As the Clevinger investigation is ongoing, there’s no word on a potential suspension at this time.