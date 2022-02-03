Former Cavaliers, Hall of Fame Coach Bill Fitch dies at 89

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Former Cleveland Cavaliers and Hall of Fame coach Bill Fitch has died at the age of 89.

His death was confirmed by his daughter Marcy Ann Coville who told Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle, the NBA reports.

Fitch made his NBA coaching debut in 1970-71 as the first coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers, who eventually made their first playoff appearance in 1976 with the crew led by Jim Chones, Jim Cleamons and Campy Russell. The series win was punctuated by a last-second layup by Dick Snyder in Game 7 in a game known as the “Miracle of Richfield.”

The Cleveland Cavaliers released a statement that said in part:

Coach Fitch earned the love and respect of his Cavaliers players as he embedded a high standard of accountability and a belief system that he felt was a reflection of the team’s motto as a ‘group of daring, fearless men, whose life’s pact was never surrender, no matter what the odds,’ something that continues to be greatly valued by those he coached and worked with on and off the court. Coach Fitch was a great friend and trusted mentor and teacher to so many across the entire basketball community, while his impact on the game, and the lives of those he touched, spanned multiple generations. He became a life-long friend to many members of the Cavaliers organization. Those relationships were based on great admiration and appreciation for the special person Coach Fitch was and the foundational role he had with the franchise. It is a lasting bond that he will always be part of.”

The two-time Coach of the Year led the Boston Celtics and Larry Bird to an NBA championship in 1981. Then in 1996 was named one of the top 10 NBA coaches of all time.

Fitch was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2019 and received the National Basketball Coaches Association’s Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award in 2013.