ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Former Ohio State Buckeye player and Michigan football coach Gary Moeller has died.

The university says he died Monday at the age of 81. No cause was provided.

FILE – Detroit Lions coach Gary Moeller, top, talks with centers Eric Beverly, left, and Mike Compton, right, in the third quarter of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Nov. 12, 2000, in Pontiac, Mich. Former Michigan, Illinois and Lions coach Moeller died Monday, July 11, 2022. He was 81. The University of Michigan announced his death, and no cause was provided. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson, File)

FILE – Detroit Lions head coach Gary Moeller yells from the sideline during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Nov. 19, 2000, in East Rutherford, N.J. Former Michigan, Illinois and Lions coach Moeller died Monday, July 11, 2022. He was 81. The University of Michigan announced his death, and no cause was provided. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Moeller coached the Wolverines from 1990-95, succeeding Bo Schembechler. He went 44-13-3 with three Big Ten titles and four bowl victories. After he resigned, he moved to the NFL and was an assistant for four teams. He coached the Detroit Lions for seven games in 2000, going 4-3. Moeller’s first head coaching job was at Illinois from 1977-79.

Moeller was from Lima, Ohio. He played linebacker and was a captain for Woody Hayes at Ohio State.