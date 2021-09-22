Former Buckeye Justin Fields to start against Browns

Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears smiles at Pat O’Donnell #16 as they leave the field following a win over the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier Field on September 19, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears defeated the Bengals 20-17. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Former Ohio State University quarterback Justin Fields will return to play in Ohio on Sunday.

This time it’s as the starting quarterback for the Chicago Bears as they face the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. The rookie was named the starter on Wednesday.

Fields took over for Andy Dalton during Sunday’s win when the veteran injured his ankle. Fields threw 6 passes for 60 yards with one interception in the 20-17 victory over the Bengals.

The Browns are also coming off a win. Baker Mayfield went 19 for 21 with one touchdown and one pick, while Nick Chubb rushed for 95 yards as Cleveland beat Houston, 31-21.

Browns vs. Bears kicks off at 1 p.m. Sunday. You can catch all the action right here on FOX 8.